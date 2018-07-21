Francesco Totti Opens Up on Why Roma Chose to Sell Alisson to Liverpool in Huge £67m Deal

AS Roma legend Francesco Totti admits the club were right to sell Alisson to Liverpool, insisting "we couldn't say no".

Jurgen Klopp's side had to part ways with £67m in order to land the Brazil international, setting a new world record transfer fee for a goalkeeper in the process, with Roma's sporting director believing the financial benefits for the club were simply too good to turn down.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, Totti said: "We're building a young team for the future. We'll try to strengthen as soon as possible, so that Roma can compete at the top.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

"The market figures have changed, £65m for a goalkeeper happened for the first time and we couldn't say no. I'm sorry that we've lost one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but we'll try to build a strong team regardless."

It's the second year in succession that Liverpool have raided the Serie A side for their best talents, having signed Mohamed Salah the season prior for an initial £34.3m, who went on to score 44 goals and provide 16 assists in all competitions.

While the departure of Alisson is a huge blow for Eusebio Di Francesco side ahead of the new season, Roma have agreed a number of deals as they look to prove their run to last season's Champions League semi finals was no fluke.

Having already signed the likes of Javier Pastore and Justin Kluivert among others, Roma have also been linked with a move for Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as they look to replace Alisson ahead of the new campaign.