Leicester City Reject £12m Bid for Wantaway Forward From Saudi Arabian Club Al Nassr

Leicester City have reportedly rejected a bid thought to be worth £12m from Al Nassr for Nigerian forward Ahmed Musa.

Musa has had to endure a mixed time in the East Midlands, with first team opportunities limited since he made the switch from CSKA Moscow in 2016.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

The Nigerian spent the second half of last season on loan back at CSKA and played an important role for his country at this summer's World Cup - his second goal against Iceland was nominated for goal of the tournament.

It's understood that Leicester are still looking to offload the forward however, and according to Sky Sports News the Foxes have rejected an offer of £12m from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

Whilst his performances for Leicester may have been inconsistent during his time at the club, the Foxes are still looking to recoup the majority of the sum they paid for him in 2016.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Newspaper reports have also linked Turkish club Galatasaray with a move for the Nigerian, increasing speculation the forward will be on his way out of England.

Musa's chances at Leicester would seemingly be limited next season, with Jamie Vardy, Islam Slimani and Shinji Okazaki all ahead of him in the pecking order. It appears that a permanent move away would benefit both club and player.