Leicester City Reject £12m Bid for Wantaway Forward From Saudi Arabian Club Al Nassr

By 90Min
July 21, 2018

Leicester City have reportedly rejected a bid thought to be worth £12m from Al Nassr for Nigerian forward Ahmed Musa.

Musa has had to endure a mixed time in the East Midlands, with first team opportunities limited since he made the switch from CSKA Moscow in 2016. 

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

The Nigerian spent the second half of last season on loan back at CSKA and played an important role for his country at this summer's World Cup - his second goal against Iceland was nominated for goal of the tournament.

It's understood that Leicester are still looking to offload the forward however, and according to Sky Sports News the Foxes have rejected an offer of £12m from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

Whilst his performances for Leicester may have been inconsistent during his time at the club, the Foxes are still looking to recoup the majority of the sum they paid for him in 2016.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Newspaper reports have also linked Turkish club Galatasaray with a move for the Nigerian, increasing speculation the forward will be on his way out of England.

Musa's chances at Leicester would seemingly be limited next season, with Jamie Vardy, Islam Slimani and Shinji Okazaki all ahead of him in the pecking order. It appears that a permanent move away would benefit both club and player.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)