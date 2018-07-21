Naby Keita Reveals Deciding Factor in Decision to Join Liverpool Over Bayern Munich & Barcelona

By 90Min
July 21, 2018

Naby Keita has lifted the lid on how the opportunity to play under Jurgen Klopp ensured he turned down interest from both Bayern Munich and Barcelona last summer to sign for Liverpool.  

The box-to-box midfielder agreed to link up with the Anfield outfit last year, but only officially completed his £52m switch to Merseyside this summer.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

His quick rise to prominence for both Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig ensured he attracted interest from Europe's powerhouses at the conclusion of the 2016/17 season, a campaign which caught the eyes of onlookers after a return of eight goals and eight assists. 

However, despite Bayern and Barcelona's interest - which Keita confirmed while speaking to the Liverpool Echo - the midfielder had only one destination in mind after holding discussions with Klopp. 


“It's true to say that there were other teams involved like the ones you mentioned," he s

“But a big part of my decision was the role of the coach. We had good conversations a year ago. The words he spoke to me about this project really convinced me.

“I could see how the club was developing. I saw how the team was evolving and throughout last season I really keen to get here, especially having seen how well they were doing.

“We have got quality in the midfield and hopefully I can add to that quality and contribute in my own way. I have watched a lot of Premier League football and from being here I know we have got enough quality in our squad.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"It is all about having the mindset and the desire to want it enough and to fight for it enough. That desire and belief goes a long way.”

The 23-year-old also revealed how inside information from former teammate, and friend, Sadio Mane was key to his final decision. 

He added: “I spoke at length with Sadio. He told me what a great club this was and how the team had great potential."

“Sadio is like a brother to me. We had nine months together at Salzburg and built up a good rapport. We have been great friends since that time. We keep in constant contact.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)