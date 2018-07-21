Pep Guardiola Issues New Challenge to Leroy Sane After Missing Out on German World Cup Squad

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that Leroy Sane needs to “move forward” after not being selected for Germany’s World Cup squad and believes that his feeling of rejection will “make him stronger”.

Speaking to Sky Sports , the Manchester City manager has issued a challenge to the 22-year-old to his demons of not being selected behind him and to concentrate on the upcoming season with the Premier League champions.



GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Last season’s PFA Young Player of the Year missed out to Bayer Leverkusen’s Julian Brandt at the tourmanet, though he didn’t start a single game or score a goal for Die Mannschaft in Russia.





Guardiola told media ahead of City’s 1-0 pre-season defeat to Borussia Dortmund, that he needs to accept the decision that was made, and he will feel better as a result.

“He’s so young and in two years it is another European Championships and then in four years another World Cup”, he said.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“I think it’s the past now. The national trainer decided what’s the best for the national team.

“Leroy has to accept it and move forward. He has the chance show the national team from Germany and first of all us, he has another season to show his quality.

“He has to improve his game, try to keep the levels he showed last season. We are so happy to have him here.