PSG Plan €35m Bid for Leonardo Bonucci as Milan Captain Agrees Personal Terms With French Champions

Italian centre back Leonardo Bonucci is reportedly close to a move away from Milan after just one season, with French giants PSG looking to seal a move for the 31-year-old.

Bonucci made the surprising switch from Juventus to Milan in the summer of 2017 for a reported fee of £37m, despite playing a crucial role in Juve's side for many years previous. At the time, Bonucci was considered one of the world's top defenders before a row with Juve manager Max Allegri forced Bonucci out the door.

It's understood that despite playing in Milan for just one season, Bonucci looks to be on the move once again, with PSG reportedly leading the race for the experienced centre back.

According to Premium Sport HD, Bonucci has already agreed personal terms with the French club, who are now expected to make an official bid for the defender.

That bid is expected to be in the region of €35m, should Milan accept the bid it would see them recoup the majority of the fee they paid for the centre back last summer.

The move would however signal yet another failure in Milan's recruitment policy, with reports also surfacing that Andre Silva - another who signed just a year ago - is being made available for a loan move. The club will be looking to rebuild properly this summer.