Turkish Side Close to Re-Signing Unwanted Tottenham Striker on Loan for Second Season

By 90Min
July 21, 2018

Fenerbahce are close to completing the loan signing of Vincent Janssen, with the striker surplus to requirements at parent club  Tottenham.

The Dutchman fell out of favour at Tottenham at the start of last season, and as a result was loaned out to Turkish side Fenerbahce for the 2017/18 season. There he made 16 league appearances after missing from December to April through injury, scoring four goals and bagging two assists, helping his side finish second in the Super Lig.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Now after returning to Tottenham, it has become clear that Mauricio Pochettino has no plans for Janssen for the upcoming season and according to Turkish newspaper Fanatik (via Turkish Football), the 24-year-old looks to be heading back to Istanbul for another season-long loan spell, with the club ready to announce the deal imminently.

The Turkish side are currently facing a striker crisis. With their first choice striker (and fellow Spurs alumnus) Roberto Soldado out with injury and with no other strikers to select from, Fenerbahce face the daunting prospect of heading into next month's Champions League qualifying rounds without a striker.

They are now understandably keen to secure the signing of Janssen who they know well having worked with the Dutch international last season, and with both parties seemingly very eager for the deal to go ahead, it's now just a matter of time before the deal is announced and both clubs can breathe a sigh of relief.

Tottenham fans will be keen to see the back of Janssen and will now be fully focused on their first season in their brand new stadium as Pochettino's men look to mount a title challenge in search of their first Premier League triumph.

