West Ham Set Their Price to Sell Reece Oxford as Manuel Pellegrini Makes Decision on Future

West Ham United have put a price tag of £10m on young star Reece Oxford this summer, and will be prepared to sell the player if the figure is met.

The young centre-back has failed to impress at the London Stadium and has recently had two disappointing loan spells at the likes of Reading and German outfit Borussia Monchengladbach - and according to football.london , manager Manuel Pellegrini has made his decision on the player's future.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Oxford has recently penned a four-and-a-half-year deal with West Ham and speculation has risen that possible moves to Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal could be on the cards.

Gladbach may also go back in for the Englishman after only making one appearance from the bench for West Ham last season, while he spent the second half of the season at Die Fohlen.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Pellegrini has signed Issa Diop from Toulouse and Fabian Balbuena from Brazilian Serie A side Corinthians in recent weeks, both centre halves, so Oxford could be surplus to requirements in east London.

Oxford came through the West Ham academy alongside young Irishman Declan Rice, who has outshone him to become a first team regular at the London Stadium and started 15 times for the Hammers last campaign