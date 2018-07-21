Wolves Forced to Wait on £16m Oleksandr Zinchenko Deal as Man City Assess Options

Manchester City are prepared to wait it out to sell Ukrainian youngster Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer. Wolves look the likeliest side to snap him up in the coming weeks, but manager Pep Guardiola is in no rush to move the 21-year-old along.

Zinchenko made eight appearances for City last season, and while many are expecting the youngster (who can operate anywhere along the left side of the pitch, as well as the middle of the park) to thrive in the coming years, it appears the club are happy to let him leave on a permanent basis.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Enter Wolves, who have submitted a £16m bid for the versatile player. The newly promoted side were expected to complete his signing soon, but City are willing to wait until the end of summer to sell Zinchenko - giving time for more clubs to come in, or for him to prove himself to Guardiola.

"We will decide until the last day," revealed Guardiola (via Express & Star), referring to the summer transfer deadline on August 9.

Elsa/GettyImages

"We have Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan who can play in this position, and Aleks (Zinchenko) can also play there.

"There is also Fabian Delph, and we have one or two young guys."

So far in the closed season, Wolves have secured the signatures of both Raul Jimenez and Rui Patricio, and have made a number of loan signings permanent at Molineux.

Elsa/GettyImages

However, they are still looking to strengthen, and manager Nuno Espirito Santo is hoping to bring in a few more players before the new Premier League season begins - with emphasis on central midfield.