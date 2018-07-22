Arsenal in 'Advanced Talks' With Bundesliga Goalkeeper Over Transfer Despite Interest From Barcelona

Arsenal manager Unai Emery looks set to continue his transfer spree with a move for Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

The report comes from Spanish outlet Marca, who claim that Arsenal and Sommer are in "advanced conversations", as they hope to conclude a deal before Spanish giants Barcelona move to sign the Switzerland international.

Jasper Cillessen, the reserve goalkeeper at Barcelona, looks set to leave the club this summer, and Sommer is one of several goalkeepers who is being considered as his replacement.

Sommer was previously the back up to current Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen before the German was signed from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Arsenal have already concluded the signing of Bernd Leno, who looks set to become Arsenal's first choice goalkeeper. The London side also have Petr Cech and David Ospina on their books, but both goalies have been heavily linked with moves away.

Sommer was a key figure for Switzerland at the World Cup this summer, but was unable to prevent his side being eliminated in the round of 16.

The 29-year-old has represented his club on 172 occasions and has kept 48 clean sheets. He is an experienced goalkeeper who has appeared in both the Europa League and the Champions League, consistently showing his class.

Sommer is believed to be keen on leaving the Bundesliga this summer, and will surely have no shortage of suitors. Should Arsenal complete the signing of Sommer, it suggests that both Cech and Ospina will be leaving the club.

Cech has been linked with a spectacular return to Chelsea if Thibaut Courtois is sold to Real Madrid, whilst David Ospina, already the third choice at the Emirates, will be hoping to secure a move away in order to find first team football.

Borussia Monchengladbach endured a tough campaign in the Bundesliga last season, only managing to secure a ninth place finish in the league. Having missed out on qualification to the Europa League, Sommer may be keen to move to a team who can offer regular European football.