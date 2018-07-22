Barcelona Defender Aleix Vidal Subject to Interest From Russian Champions Lokomotiv Moscow

July 22, 2018

Russian champions Lokomotiv Moscow have made a move to sign Barcelona right back Aleix Vidal.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have dismissed Lokomotiv Moscow's €8m bid - with a further €2m in add-ons - as it does not meet the Catalan giants' expectations, according to the website's 'Barca sources'.

Barcelona are holding out for a fee between €10m and €13m for the Chile international, who joined the club from Sevilla in 2015. He has scored four goals in 51 appearances for Barcelona over the course of the past four seasons.

During his time at Camp Nou, he has helped the club win La Liga twice, as well as collecting three consecutive Copa del Rey trophies.

Previous to that, during his time at Sevilla, he won the Europa League and was named in the Europa League Squad of the Season in the process.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

It was his performances in this competition that attracted the attention of Barcelona, who signed him in the summer of 2015 but were not allowed to register him until the following January due to a lengthy transfer ban.

Vidal's former club Sevilla are said to have been interested in re-signing him over the summer, with Barcelona demanding the €10-13m figure previously mentioned. However, Sevilla were not willing to pay more than €7m for the defender.

Inter are also said to be weighing up their options ahead of making a potential move for the Spanish international, who has one cap for his country.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

If Barcelona do let their man go, he would become the fourth man to leave the club this summer, following the departures of Paulinho, Andres Iniesta and Gerard Deulofeu.

