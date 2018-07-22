Bayern Munich Move for Vancouver Starlet Hits Snag as Whitecaps Demand Hefty Fee for Winger

July 22, 2018

Bayern Munich are keen to sign Vancouver Whitecaps starlet Alphonso Davies but could struggle in their pursuit of the winger due to the demands of his club.

Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk tweeted on 21 July that Vancouver want 'a much higher transfer fee than €10m' and that this would be 'too much' for the German champions.

Davies has been earning admirers from all over the footballing world since becoming the first person born in the 2000s to play in the MLS in 2016. Despite being just 17 years old, the winger has already made 68 appearances for the Whitecaps and been capped six times by his native Canada.

The winger played for Canada in the 2017 Gold Cup and became the breakout star of the tournament, scoring three times en route to winning the Golden Boot and being named as the Young Player of the Tournament.

Jeff Zelevansky/GettyImages

Davies' rapid rise to stardom has seen him linked with a number of top clubs besides Bayern, with the likes of Manchester UnitedChelsea and Liverpool also believed to have scouted the winger in recent times.

Bayern were thought to be leading the chase for Davies' signature, though Falk's tweet now seems to suggest otherwise as the Whitecaps seem intent on holding out for more money than the German side are willing to offer.

With the massive inflation of the transfer market in recent years, €10m seems a dreadfully small fee for Davies and the Whitecaps will be determined to get value for money on a player deemed by many to be a generational talent in Canadian football.

