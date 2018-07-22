Chelsea Striker Morata Edges Closer to Exit Door as AC Milan Ace Claims Club & Player Agree Terms

Chelsea striker Álvaro Morata is thought to be moving ever closer to his highly speculated Stamford Bridge exit, with AC Milan defender Luca Antonini claiming that his club has already agreed personal terms with the Spaniard.

In an interview with RMC Sport, the veteran full-back claimed that negotiations have been completed, but that the next hurdle is to convince Chelsea to sell.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Antonini said: "I think that Morata and Milan have already chosen (to make the deal happen). There is clearly a need to convince Chelsea, who hold the cards.





"As far as I’m concerned, for Milan I see the Spaniard as being more suitable than a player like (Karim) Benzema. The Frenchman is the ideal profile for Napoli."





While there appears to be a clear desire from both Morata and I Rosoneri to make the deal happen, it remans to be seen whether Chelsea will be cooperative. The Blues are keen to recoup the majority of the £58m they paid for their club record signing last summer, and could potentially price the San Siro sleeping giants out of a deal if they play hardball over the fee.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

With the Premier League season rapidly approaching, it is still unclear what shape the Chelsea frontline will take next season. Michy Batshuayi and Tammy Abraham could well leave the club on loan again, while the future of veteran striker Olivier Giroud is also unclear. Selling Morata could prove a wise option the Blues, who will need funds to secure a top quality replacement.

In other news, Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has emerged as a possible target for the Blues, should they decide to sell their talisman Eden Hazard to Real Madrid this summer. Los Blancos have been relentlessly pursuing the Belgian ace since the start of the transfer window, but the Blues may have to shell out around €100m to secure Martial as a replacement.