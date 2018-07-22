David Seaman Warns Arsenal Fans to Be Patient as Unai Emery Implements New Methods

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has voiced his concerns about how Arsenal will cope under new manager Unai Emery this coming season.

Emery faces the difficult task of following in the footsteps of Arsene Wenger, who ended his 22-year association with the club when he left by mutual consent at the end of the last campaign. The Gunners' sixth place finish was their worst under Wenger's stewardship.

Ex-captain Seaman, who made over 400 league appearances for Arsenal in 13 years at the club, believes Emery might struggle to turn things around at first while the ghost of Wenger looms large.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

“If I am honest I don’t think it will click straight away because it is a new manager,” Seaman said, as quoted by the Mirror.

“It is a whole new different way of Arsenal. I am back here [at the Emirates] and I am still seeing Arsene’s face everywhere.

“I see him in the dugout - moaning and groaning and throwing water bottles and struggling with his zip, stuff like that.

Back at it 💪



📍 Arsenal Training Centre pic.twitter.com/IUJMO1JpEm — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 20, 2018

“So it is going to be really hard to get used to somebody else in that seat. It will take time, but I think realistically top four would be a great season for us.”

Arsenal fly to Singapore on Sunday to continue their pre-season preparations with friendly matches against Atletico Madrid and Emery's former team Paris Saint-Germain. The Gunners kick off their Premier League season in three weeks' time.

It will certainly be a baptism of fire for Emery, as his first competitive match in charge is a home game against reigning champions Manchester City on 12 August.