Injury Plagued Midfielder Eyes West Ham Summer Exit With Serie A Return on the Cards

By 90Min
July 22, 2018

West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang is rumoured to be planning a return to his former club Sampdoria this summer, having falling down the pecking order following the arrival of a host of new talents.

According to the Daily Mail, the signings of Jack Wilshere from Arsenal, Andriy Yarmolenko from Borussia Dortmund and Felipe Anderson from Lazio have rendered Obiang surplus to requirements, and he will seek a move back to Serie A in order to prevent his career from stagnating at the London Stadium.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The 26-year-old missed much of the 2016/17 campaign with an ankle injury, and was ruled out for a large chunk of the following season after having knee surgery following a horror injury picked up against Wigan in the FA Cup. 

The Spaniard is looking to be fighting fit for next season, but is unlikely to remain with the Hammers with his first team place under threat.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Obiang joined the east London side in 2015, which saw him become a reliable member of the first team following a solid spell with Sampdoria. 

The Hammers will be sure to miss the former Atlético Madrid academy prospect's bustling displays, but will be appeased by the sheer level of quality that new manger Manuel Pellegrini has injected into the side's midfield.

Meanwhile, the Hammers are now being linked with another midfielder, with reports claiming that Huddersfield Town's Australian dynamo Aaron Mooy is now on their radar. The pinpoint passer could be available for around £20m, and would add even more depth to an already impressive central midfield.

