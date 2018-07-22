Jose Mourinho Looking to Send Young Man Utd Keeper Joel Pereira Out on Loan This Summer

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is looking to send keeper Joel Pereira out on loan ahead of next season, according to A Bola (H/T Sport Witness).

The paper reports that Sporting CP have already made an approach over a loan deal with an option to buy, but the Red Devils aren't looking to have him leave for good.

A Bola: #SportingCP Talks to continue with Manchester United for loan of young GK Joel Pereira. Eintracht Frankfurt wants F.Geraldes on loan. Pedro Madeira Rodrigues made a campaign promise on Facebook of starting a home to take care of older SCP employees and players. — PortugueseSoccer.com (@PsoccerCOM) July 22, 2018

An initial offer for the player was rejected, but Mourinho has confirmed that the stopper will go out on loan this summer as he needs to play regularly.

Sporting are looking to replace Rui Patricio, who has joined Premier League newcomers Wolverhampton Wanderers after cancelling his contract, similarly to several other Sporting players.

Yet Mourinho rates Pereira quite highly and is unwilling to send him away on a permanent basis.

"We got Lee Grant because we have a fantastic young goalkeeper [Joel Pereira] who needs to play football," the Portuguese boss told reporters (via Metro) last week, explaining the club's decision to sign veteran shot-stopper Lee Grant.

"I really believe Joel is a Manchester United goalkeeper but he cannot be 19-years-old and two years without football, he has to play. To protect that position we have Lee, we’ve known Lee for a long time, he has experience in the Championship, also with Stoke City in the Premier League, he’s more than ready to fulfil that position and allow the development of Joel.

"Joel that he is here with us is good for him to play, then he will go on loan."

Sporting, though, are expected to return with another offer that could see the 22-year-old depart Old Trafford on a loan deal.