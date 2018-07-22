Man Utd Demanding €100m for Anthony Martial as Chelsea Seek Replacement for Eden Hazard

By 90Min
July 22, 2018

Chelsea are considering a deal for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial after Eden Hazard told the Blues he wants to leave, but Jose Mourinho's side will demand €100m from any potential suitors.

According to the TimesBayern Munich are also interested in the France international, who scored nine goals and contributed five assists in 30 Premier League appearances as United finished second last season.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

United have the option to extend Martial's contract by a further 12 months but Mourinho is open to selling the former Monaco star in order to recruit a specialist winger.

The report also claims Real Madrid want to bring in a high profile name after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus, with Hazard an option and Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also being considered.

Hazard has declined to enter into contract talks in a bid to force through his move to Madrid, and Maurizio Sarri's side could be set to lose not only the Belgium international, but also his compatriot Thibaut Courtois, who is also interesting Real Madrid, and Brazil winger Willian, who has attracted several bids from Barcelona.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Chelsea are believed to be working on signing a successor for goalkeeper Courtois, who could leave for free in a year when his contract expires, and had previously been linked with Alisson Becker before the Brazilian sealed his world-record move to Liverpool.

Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel is an option with Madrid set to pay £35m for Courtois, but Chelsea want a replacement for the former Atletico Madrid loanee before they sanction any kind of sale.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)