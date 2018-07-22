Some Premier League Fans Believe They Have Figured Out Crystal Palace's Next Transfer Target

By 90Min
July 22, 2018

With the transfer window in full flow, fans are eager to see who their favourite club will target, and several fans believe they have identified Crystal Palace's next transfer target.

The player in question is former Chelsea attacker Andre Schurrle, who currently plays his club football for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. Dortmund admitted on Twitter that Schurrle had been left out of their pre-season clash with Manchester City as he is involved in discussions with another club, and fans believe that Crystal Palace are the interested party.

Fans were quick to link Crystal Palace to the player, with Wilfried Zaha's future often brought into the discussion. Dortmund are believed to be one of many clubs who are interested in signing Zaha, meaning a deal could be struck with Dortmund to see Schurrle and Zaha swap clubs. 

However, some fans believe that Zaha is not necessarily joining the Bundesliga side. Crystal Palace could simply be identifying a replacement for Zaha if the Ivorian leaves to join any other club, or even could be planning on keeping Zaha and strengthening their side with the arrival of Schurrle.


Fans of the Premier League will remember Schurrle from his time with Chelsea. The German arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2013, before being sold in 2015. He netted 14 goals in 65 appearances and proved himself to be a useful squad player.

Schurrle initially left London in favour of joining Wolfsburg in 2015, but was signed by Borussia Dortmund the following year. After struggling with a muscular injury for the first few months of the season, Schurrle was a regular for Dortmund. He managed 26 appearances in all competitions, but only contributed three goals and six assists.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

He was primarily utilised as a left winger, but his versatility enabled him to play anywhere in attack, including as a striker.

To date, he has made 57 appearances for the German national team, scoring 22 goals. However, he was left out of Germany's World Cup squad this summer, and will be hoping to play his way back into consideration next season.

