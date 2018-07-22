Tottenham Hotspur has confirmed its squad for the International Champions and there are several World Cup stars still missing, although three have returned to pre-season.

Mauricio Pochettino's men will face AS Roma, Barcelona and AC Milan in the annual tournament, which boasts a star-studded lineup of teams as matches are played around the world.

Nine Tottenham players who reached the last four of the World Cup will be missing, including world champion goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The club's Belgian and English contingent - who faced each other in the third-place play off in Russia - have also been given extra time off. Belgium trio Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Mousa Dembele will not travel, while Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Eric Dier, Dele Alli and Golden Boot winner Harry Kane are also absent.

However, three Tottenham players whose countries got knocked out at earlier stages of the competition have returned to pre-season for the tournament. Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez, South Korea forward Heung-Min Son and Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen have all been named in Spurs' 25-man squad.

With nine World Cup players missing, there is a fantastic opportunity for some young players to step up and impress Mauricio Pochettino.

Goalkeepers Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman have been named in the squad, as well as England youth internationals Tashan Oakley-Boothe, TY Eyoma, Oliver Skipp and Kaziah Sterling.

Defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Kyle Walker-Peters - who already have first team experience at Spurs - are involved, as are Luke Amos, Anthony Georgiou and George Marsh.

Tottenham prepares to face Newcastle United on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, before games against Fulham, Manchester United and Watford.