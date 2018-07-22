Tottenham Welcome 3 World Cup Stars Back to Pre-Season But England & Belgium Group Still on Holiday

By 90Min
July 22, 2018

Tottenham have confirmed their squad for the International Champions' Cup this summer and there are several World Cup stars still missing, although three have returned to pre-season.

Mauricio Pochettino's men will face AS Roma, Barcelona and AC Milan in the annual tournament, which boasts a star-studded lineup of teams as matches are played around the world.

Nine Tottenham players who reached the last four of the World Cup will be missing, including world champion goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The club's Belgian and English contingent - who faced each other in the third-place play off in Russia - have also been given extra time off. Belgium trio Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Mousa Dembele will not travel, whilst Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Eric Dier, Dele Alli and Golden Boot winner Harry Kane are also absent.

However, three Tottenham players whose countries got knocked out at earlier stages of the competition have returned to pre-season for the tournament. Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez, South Korea forward Heung-Min Son and Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen have all been named in Spurs' 25-man squad.

With nine World Cup players missing, there is a fantastic opportunity for some young players to step up and impress Mauricio Pochettino.

Goalkeepers Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman have been named in the squad, as well as England youth internationals Tashan Oakley-Boothe, TY Eyoma, Oliver Skipp and Kaziah Sterling.

Defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Kyle Walker-Peters - who already have first team experience at Spurs - are involved, as are Luke Amos, Anthony Georgiou and George Marsh.

Tottenham are preparing to face Newcastle United on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, before games against FulhamManchester United and Watford.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)