Turkish Club Bursaspor Agree Deal to Sign Wantaway Watford Striker Stefano Okaka

Watford's Italian striker Stefano Okaka looks set to finally complete a move away from the club, with Turkish Super Lig side Bursaspor the likely destination.

Turkish outlet Fanatik have revealed that Bursaspor and Watford have agreed on a fee which will see Okaka leave Watford on a permanent basis and bring his frustrating two-year association with the club to an end.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The Watford Observer had previously reported that Bursaspor had been interested in arranging a loan deal for Okaka, but Watford were unwilling to accept their proposal, instead preferring a permanent deal.

The Italian striker has been linked with a move away from the club for a while, with moves to Galatasaray and Fulham both falling through at late stages.

His time in the Premier League has been blighted by injuries, which has seen Okaka struggle to perform. In his 36 appearances for Watford, Okaka netted just five goals, and it appears as though his chances to add to that total are now over.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

As a result of injuries and suspension, Okaka missed a huge amount of the first half of last season. It appeared as though former manager Marco Silva was not a fan of Okaka, however the Italian forward's fortunes changed slightly under new manager Javi Gracia.

Gracia often paired Okaka with Troy Deeney in attack, preferring a physical approach from his strikers. However, after scoring in Watford's first match of the season, Okaka failed to find the back of the net for the rest of the campaign.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Okaka made his debut for Italy in 2014 and has four caps to his name. However, his struggles in front of goal have seen him ignored for Italy's national team in recent years, with his last appearance for his country coming in 2016.