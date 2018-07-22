Watford star Richarlison will undergo a medical ahead of what's been described as an imminent move to Everton.

The electric Brazilian was brought to Vicarage Road by current Toffees boss Marco Silva last season, having joined the side for a reported £11.2m fee from Fluminense. And he seems set to reunite with his former manager after an impressive introductory campaign in the Premier League.

Sky Sports are reporting that the winger will have a medical on Monday, with several other outlets claiming that a move could be finalised this week.

Silva, meanwhile, has refused to be drawn in over the potential signing. The new Toffees manager, who was sacked by Watford late last year, was questioned on Sunday but maintained that he would not be discussing any players belonging to other clubs, despite the heavy links.

“Of course I respect your question but I am here to talk about our players and the players signed with our club,” he said to the ECHO.

“At this moment Richarlison is not our player and we have to respect that. He was my player last season but all I talk about is the players signed with Everton.”

Richarlison wasn't exactly consistent over the course of the season. The 21-year-old scored five goals in his first 12 Premier League appearances, yet his form dipped towards the end of last year and he finished the season on the same tally, recording totals of five goals and four assists in 38 appearances for the Hornets.