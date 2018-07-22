West Brom Winger James McClean Completes £5m Move to Stoke City on 4-Year Deal

Stoke City have announced the signing of James McClean from West Brom on a four-year deal.

The Irishman has joined the Potters for an initial £5m fee, which could rise to £6m based on add-ons.

"Stoke City have completed the signing of James McClean from West Bromwich Albion, making him the Club's fourth arrival of the summer transfer window," the Championship side announced via their official website.

"The Potters have paid an initial £5million for the 29-year-old Republic of Ireland winger, although the fee could rise to £6million with add-ons.

"McClean has signed a four-year contract and follows Peter Etebo, Benik Afobe and Adam Federici in checking-in at the bet365 Stadium ahead of the 2018-19 season."

The 29-year-old winger has spent the last three seasons at the Hawthorns, but will continue playing his football with Stoke following both clubs' relegation to England's second division last season.