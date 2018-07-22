West Brom Winger James McClean Completes £5m Move to Stoke City on 4-Year Deal

By 90Min
July 22, 2018

Stoke City have announced the signing of James McClean from West Brom on a four-year deal.

The Irishman has joined the Potters for an initial £5m fee, which could rise to £6m based on add-ons.

"Stoke City have completed the signing of James McClean from West Bromwich Albion, making him the Club's fourth arrival of the summer transfer window," the Championship side announced via their official website.

"The Potters have paid an initial £5million for the 29-year-old Republic of Ireland winger, although the fee could rise to £6million with add-ons. 

"McClean has signed a four-year contract and follows Peter Etebo, Benik Afobe and Adam Federici in checking-in at the bet365 Stadium ahead of the 2018-19 season."

The 29-year-old winger has spent the last three seasons at the Hawthorns, but will continue playing his football with Stoke following both clubs' relegation to England's second division last season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)