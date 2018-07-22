West Ham United Supporters Left Unimpressed By Recent Performances of New Defender in Pre-Season

With West Ham making moves this summer, new boss Manuel Pellegrini has had his wants answered by owners David Gold and David Sullivan.

After disappointing last season, the Hammers have brought in Lazio's Felipe Anderson, Borussia Dortmund's Andriy Yarmolenko and Jack Wilshere from Arsenal to bolster the ranks.

Another player is Issa Diop, in from French side Toulouse. So far, the Irons faithful have been less than impressed with the young defender. A poor display against Wycombe Wanderers was followed up by an even shakier one against Preston North End.

I was only able to watch the highlights for the West Ham - Preston North End preseason match, but the thought of Yarmonlenko and Arnautovic working together this season excites me. Fredericks also looked solid. Issa Diop might want to forget his preseason debut, however. #WHUFC — Logan Krupa (@GoFlamesGo89) July 21, 2018

I know only 2 games in but DIOP is struggling. He was poor last weekend at Wycombe and him and Ogbonna had no understanding with each other. And today he looks poor again. That’s a worry ⚒ — ⚒ Paul McMahon ⚒ (@Macca11Paul) July 21, 2018

2-1 in the Arnie- Yarme show. 2 crackers from Arnie. Diop looks a trifle unsteady. #whufc — TransPennineIrons (@transpennineWHU) July 21, 2018

Diop, snodgrass, noble all poor today. Then the kids came on and we literally did nothing and looked just like every other pre season. Wilshere was class tho. We have added some pace. Surprised how poor Diop was tbh. — timCOYI (@tim1967td) July 21, 2018

With fan favourite James Collins let go and Winston Reid out for at least three months, Diop will have a major role to play at the Hammers this season. Likely to partner Italian Angelo Ogbonna or recently added Fabian Balbuena, the £22m man will need to improve quickly.

Defensively error prone last term, West Ham will have to cut out the mistakes this year. Up against Liverpool in their first match this season, one of the Premier League's most potent attacks will look to exploit a lack of experience in the Irons' back line.

West Ham's transfer window so far #WHUFC ⚒️



🇨🇱 Manuel Pellegrini



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jack Wilshere - Free

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ryan Fredericks - Free

🇵🇾 Fabian Balbuena - £4M

🇵🇱 Lukasz Fabianski - £7M

🇺🇦 Andriy Yarmolenko - £18m

🇫🇷 Issa Diop - £23M

🇧🇷 Felipe Anderson - £35M pic.twitter.com/PNaY5Yxy8a — West Ham Stuff (@WestHamStuff) July 14, 2018

Shelling out for seven new signings with the possibility of more to come, the Hammers have their minds set on becoming one of the Premier League's elite in the next few years. Since moving to the London Stadium from the Boleyn Ground, many a fan has doubted the development of their club.

However, if these new players can gel, West Ham may be on to something big this season. An experienced manager, loyal support and superstar talent could see them finally win their first major trophy since 1980.