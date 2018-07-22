West Ham United Supporters Left Unimpressed By Recent Performances of New Defender in Pre-Season

By 90Min
July 22, 2018

With West Ham making moves this summer, new boss Manuel Pellegrini has had his wants answered by owners David Gold and David Sullivan.

After disappointing last season, the Hammers have brought in Lazio's Felipe Anderson, Borussia Dortmund's Andriy Yarmolenko and Jack Wilshere from Arsenal to bolster the ranks.

Another player is Issa Diop, in from French side Toulouse. So far, the Irons faithful have been less than impressed with the young defender. A poor display against Wycombe Wanderers was followed up by an even shakier one against Preston North End.

With fan favourite James Collins let go and Winston Reid out for at least three months, Diop will have a major role to play at the Hammers this season. Likely to partner Italian Angelo Ogbonna or recently added Fabian Balbuena, the £22m man will need to improve quickly.

Defensively error prone last term, West Ham will have to cut out the mistakes this year. Up against Liverpool in their first match this season, one of the Premier League's most potent attacks will look to exploit a lack of experience in the Irons' back line. 

Shelling out for seven new signings with the possibility of more to come, the Hammers have their minds set on becoming one of the Premier League's elite in the next few years. Since moving to the London Stadium from the Boleyn Ground, many a fan has doubted the development of their club.

However, if these new players can gel, West Ham may be on to something big this season. An experienced manager, loyal support and superstar talent could see them finally win their first major trophy since 1980.

