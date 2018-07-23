Arsenal, Spurs & Everton Miss Out as Roma Officially Agree Deal With Bordeaux for Malcom

By 90Min
July 23, 2018

Serie A side AS Roma have announced reaching a deal with Bordeaux over a transfer for Brazilian winger Malcom.

The 21-year-old will soon make the switch to Italy, but is yet to agree over personal terms. His transfer is also pending a successful medical check.

"AS Roma can confirm that the club has reached an agreement with FC Girondins de Bordeaux for the transfer of Malcom, subject to the player completing a medical and agreeing personal terms," Roma tweeted on Monday.

Bordeaux have echoed the same via their own Twitter account.

They also tweeted: "FC Girondins de Bordeaux informs you that an agreement has been reached, subject to the signing of the administrative documents, with AS Roma for the transfer of Malcom."

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Roma will part with the sum of €36m to get the deal over the line and various bonuses will be included as part of a package.

Malcom, who began his career in his native Brazil with Corinthians, joined Bordeaux two years ago. He was outstanding in Ligue 1 last season, scoring 12 times and assisting seven goals in 35 appearances for his side during the campaign.

The player was also understood to be a target for Premier League sides Arsenal, their London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, and  Everton, so this latest development must have come as a blow to all of them.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The player has represented Brazil at Under-20 level but is yet to receive a call-up to the senior side.

