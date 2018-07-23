Crystal Palace Flop Poised for Swift South London Exit After Nightmare Six Month Spell

By 90Min
July 23, 2018

Crystal Palace defender Jaroslaw Jach is set for a move away from Selhurst Park - just six months after signing for the club.

The 24-year-old centre-back joined from Polish first-division side Zaglebie Lubin in January for a reported £2.5m fee, but has yet to play in a competitive match for the Eagles. The Polish international only made the match day squad once in fact, when he was named as an unused substitute in the Eagles 3-2 defeat against Manchester United in March.

Jach now looks to be heading for the exit door, with reports in Turkey suggesting that he will join Caykur Rizespor on loan, a team who gained promotion into the Turkish Super League last season.

MB Media/GettyImages

There was the slight hint that Jach would have a part to play in Roy Hodsgon's plans earlier this summer, when he was named in Palace's 26-man tour squad to Scandanavia, playing in friendlies against FC Helsingor and Hamstads BK.

However, the defender did not feature in the Eagles' 3-1 win over Oxford United on Saturday and his squad number (33) has been given to young prospect Sam Woods, suggesting that the 24-year-old is on his way out of the club. 

Jach started his career in the fourth tier of Polish football playing for Lechia Dzerzoniow, making twenty appearances for the club before earning a move to Zaglebie in the to flight. The Pole made 78 appearances in all competitions for 'The Coppers', before moving to England in January.

MB Media/GettyImages

He has also been capped twice for the Polish national side, with his latest international appearance coming in November 2017 in a friendly against Uruguay. He was not, however, called up to his country's 23-man squad for this summer's World Cup.

