Crystal Palace Midfielder Admits Future Remains Uncertain After Series of Championship Loan Spells

Crystal Palace midfielder Jonny Williams admits that he still doesn't know what the future holds for him at the club, after enduring a torrid couple of seasons at Selhurst Park.

The 24-year-old has spent the past five seasons out on loan with various Championship clubs, representing Palace only three times in the Premier League since the end of 2013. The last league match he started for the Eagles was the 2013 Championship Play-Off Final win over Watford, being cast adrift from the first team picture ever since.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Williams, who since Palace's promotion has gone on to represent Wales at the 2016 European Championships, believes he is capable of playing in the top flight this season though - whether it be for Roy Hodgson's side or another team.

"I have been really unlucky" Williams said, as quoted by football.london.

"When I have played in the Premier League it has been 15 or 20 minutes here or there and in that time, I was able to create chances, and I feel comfortable at that level.





"Obviously I played at the European Championships as well, which compares to the Premier League at that level, so I am comfortable playing in that."

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

Williams came through the Eagles academy, making 50 appearances for the club before reaching the age of 20. His career at Selhurst Park has stalled since then however, with the Welshman admitting it's hard to judge whether he is of Premier League calibre or not.

"It is hard to judge where I am at the moment, because I haven't started a league game since the play-off final, so I can't really be judged on whether I can play in the Premier League.

"I don't know if I'll be here in a few weeks, or whether I'll be involved, it is a bit of an unknown for me. I've just kept my head down and worked hard. That's all I can do."

Williams has spent the last five seasons on loan at Ipswich Town, Nottingham Forest, MK Dons and most recently Sunderland, where he made 12 appearances for the Black Cats last season.