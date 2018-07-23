Former Magpies Defender Makes Intriguing Statement About Potential Return to North East

Former Newcastle United defender Kevin Mbabu has raised eyebrows on Tyneside, after his response on social media after being quizzed whether a return to St. James' Park could be on the cards in the near future.

During a Q and A session on Snapchat, the Swiss defender was asked whether he would consider a second stint in the North East, or if a return to the Premier League would be of interest to the 23-year-old.

When asked 'will you ever return to NUFC (or if not the Prem)', Mbabu replied emphatically:

The former Magpies defender's words might be of interest for Rafa Benitez and Newcastle fans, who are keen to strengthen their squad with the summer transfer window slamming shut on August 9th - earlier than in previous seasons.

Since leaving the club last May for native side Young Boys in Switzerland after an initial season-long loan spell in Bern, Mbabu has matured and showed the promise that took the defender to Tyneside in 2013, having progressed through the Servette youth set-up the year before.

The former Swiss youth international from the U-16's to U-19's has caught the eye once again in the Swiss Super League, which has led to Mbabu's name being linked to with a return to England having made 32 appearances last term, scoring twice.

SkySports' transfer blog from last week reported that Young Boys are looking for a fee in the region of £10m for the player, with newly promoted Fulham mooted as potential suitors.

Whilst Newcastle's takeover saga continue to roll inexorably on, boss Rafa Benitez has again pleaded for more transfer funds to be made available. However, as boardroom politics continue unabated the financial position for the Magpies remains unclear.

Mbabu, having moved on from a tricky first spell in England, could now fit the bill for the top-flight's mid-table sides of which Newcastle would slot into the bracket.