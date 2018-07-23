Fulham Switch Focus to £26m Real Sociedad Star as the Cottagers Look for a New Striker

Fulham have made a bid for Real Sociedad star Willian Jose for a reported £26m, according to reports.

This news comes as somewhat of a twist as it seemed like the Cottagers were holding out to make a permanent deal for Newcastle's Aleksandar Mitrovic, who was on loan at the London side during the second half of the Championship season earlier this year.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Whilst on loan, the Serbian scored 12 goals in 17 appearances to help Fulham reach the Championship playoffs and ultimately the Premier League.





However, the Sun reports that the delays on his signature seem to have led manager Slavisa Jokanovic to move on to a more suitable candidate.

26-year-old striker Jose has scored 34 goals in his last two La Liga seasons, earning him the attention of several Premier League clubs. Everton were rumoured to have had their eye on him last summer, but ultimately ended up purchasing Sandro Ramirez and Wayne Rooney instead.





Fulham are also rumoured to have shown an interest in Borussia Dortmund's winger Andre Schurrle. The German international was not part of Germany's disastrous World Cup campaign as he was off his usual form last year, and it seems that his club is willing to let him go if the right offer comes their way.

TF-Images/GettyImages

If Schurrle ends up making the transfer, the diverse attacker will definitely have much to offer Fulham this season, bringing Premier League and international level experience to the newly promoted side.