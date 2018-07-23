German FA Release Statement Regarding Mesut Ozil's Resignation From International Football

By 90Min
July 23, 2018

The German Football Association have put out a statement expressing their disappointment over the resignation of World Cup-winning midfielder Mesut Ozil.

The 29-year-old was instrumental in Die Mannschaft's capture of the World Cup trophy in Brazil four years ago, but he has decided to call time on his international career after 92 caps for his country.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Ozil announced his decision via Twitter on Sunday, writing a lengthy letter that also explained his appearance in a photo with the Turkish president.

The DFB have since given their take on the matter, responding to the playmaker's resignation via their official website and refuting his racism claims.

"The President of the German Football Association (DFB) has today been in a telephone conference with the resignation of Mesut Özil concerned," the statement reads. "Mesut Özil has played 92 times for the German national team. 

"He has helped shape a successful era, on and off the pitch. He made a decisive contribution to Germany becoming world champions in Brazil in 2014. That is why the DFB is very grateful for his outstanding performance in the jersey of the German national teams.

"The pictures with the Turkish President Erdogan have raised questions for many people in Germany. We concede self-critically that the DFB has also made a contribution to dealing with the topic. And it is regrettable that Mesut Özil felt that he had not been sufficiently protected as a target of racist slogans against his person, as was the case with Jerome Boateng. 

"But it was important that Mesut Özil, like Ilkay Gündogan before him, gives answers to this photo, regardless of the tournament's sporting outcome in Russia. In the DFB, we win and lose together, all as a team.

"The DFB would have been happy if Mesut Özil had wanted to remain part of the team on this shared basis. He decided otherwise. The DFB respects that, and for us as an association it is also necessary to respectfully deal with a well-deserved national player, that we leave some statements that are not comprehensible to us in tone and content uncommented in public."

Ozil leaves the German side having recorded 23 goals and 40 assists in his 92 appearances.

