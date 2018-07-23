José Mourinho Open to Offloading Man Utd Forward This Summer as Report Names Specific Sale Condition

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is willing to sell wantaway winger Anthony Martial this summer - but only to a club outside the Premier League.

According to Manchester Evening News, Mourinho does not want to retain players who have openly expressed their desire to leave, meaning that Martial could go if the club receive an 'appropriate offer'. However, the Guardian claim that the United boss does not wish to see him join a direct rival such as Chelsea or Tottenham - who have each expressed interest.

United's hierarchy are keen to take up the option to extend the player's contract until 2020 - something which is built in to his deal - but they remain at loggerheads with their manager as he remains determined to land a more experienced option - Gareth Bale, Willian and Ivan Perisic have all been mentioned.

Just last month, Martial's agent Philippe Lamboley revealed that his client wanted to leave Old Trafford, but United have been keen to keep him around until now due to their poor transfer window this summer.

Furthermore, Martial has had to start the club's last two friendlies - against Club America and San Jose Earthquakes - due to the fact that both Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford are on holiday after their respective World Cup campaigns.

Bayern Munich are said to be interested in a move for Martial, which could help United as they have a further 22 days to sell players to foreign clubs after the English transfer window closes on 9 August.

Mourinho was asked whether Martial would stay at the club in light of Lamboley's comments, he told reporters: "I would like to be in Los Angeles now and I am in San Jose.

"You cannot do whatever you want in life, I would love to arrive in Los Angeles, to train in Los Angeles and play all my five matches in Los Angeles, and then don't travel, don't change hotel and then go back to Manchester.

"I would like to play against Leicester on Sunday but I have to play on Friday, so you don't get always in life what you want."