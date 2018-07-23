Jurgen Klopp Reportedly Appoints No.2 at Liverpool in the Wake of Zeljko Buvac's Shock Departure

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly appointed a new assistant to replace Zeljko Buvac.

The German tactician was left without a number two when Buvac walked out on the team days before they faced AS Roma in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final clash back in April. But rumour has it that he may have found a successor.

Buvac had worked with Klopp for nearly 17 years before deciding to move on, having served as his assistant both at Mainz and Dortmund. And the Reds would confirm his departure via their official website, claiming he left for "personal reasons."

Klopp had very little to say on the development but had previously hailed his former assistant as a very positive influence on the team.

The club did not replace the departed member of staff and completed their season without an assistant coach. However, the Mirror are now reporting that Pepijn Lijnders, who returned to Liverpool last month, could be the side's new No.2.

Lijnders had left the backroom staff to take over at NEC Nijmegen, but he's now back at Anfield and appears to have taken up a bigger role since his return.

Per the aforementioned source, Lijnders has been heavily involved in the side's training sessions and has been putting the players through their paces. It's even said that he's been more involved than Klopp as it relates to overseeing drills and tactical sessions.

The Dutchman is currently on tour with the squad in the USA and has been at the forefront behind the scenes. He's still officially listed as a first team coach, but he is expected to be rewarded with the role of assistant manager later on.