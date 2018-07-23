Jurgen Klopp Reportedly Appoints No.2 at Liverpool in the Wake of Zeljko Buvac's Shock Departure

By 90Min
July 23, 2018

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly appointed a new assistant to replace Zeljko Buvac.

The German tactician was left without a number two when Buvac walked out on the team days before they faced AS Roma in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final clash back in April. But rumour has it that he may have found a successor.

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

Buvac had worked with Klopp for nearly 17 years before deciding to move on, having served as his assistant both at Mainz and Dortmund. And the Reds would confirm his departure via their official website, claiming he left for "personal reasons."

Klopp had very little to say on the development but had previously hailed his former assistant as a very positive influence on the team. 

The club did not replace the departed member of staff and completed their season without an assistant coach. However, the Mirror are now reporting that Pepijn Lijnders, who returned to Liverpool last month, could be the side's new No.2.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Lijnders had left the backroom staff to take over at NEC Nijmegen, but he's now back at Anfield and appears to have taken up a bigger role since his return.

Per the aforementioned source, Lijnders has been heavily involved in the side's training sessions and has been putting the players through their paces. It's even said that he's been more involved than Klopp as it relates to overseeing drills and tactical sessions.

The Dutchman is currently on tour with the squad in the USA and has been at the forefront behind the scenes. He's still officially listed as a first team coach, but he is expected to be rewarded with the role of assistant manager later on.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)