Liverpool Star Comes to the Aid of Teammate Loris Karius as Online Trolls Attack the Stopper

By 90Min
July 23, 2018

Liverpool star man Mohamed Salah has defended teammate Loris Karius via social media, as the forward expressed his support for the German.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has found it difficult at late, firstly with two mistakes in the Champions League final which cost Liverpool the game, and amounted to a number of offensive posts towards the German online.

Secondly, with Liverpool making the signing of Alisson, Karius is likely to be left surplus to requirements at Anfield this summer.

Karius also made another mistake in a friendly against Borussia Dortmund last night, as he fumbled a tame shot straight to Jacob Bruun Larsen to tap home.

Grant Halverson/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

The stopper was given the number one role part way through last season with a string of good performances, which helped Liverpool achieve their first Champions League final since 2007.


Alisson, the Brazilian number one, joined Liverpool last Thursday in a stunning deal which saw the former Roma goalie become the most expensive keeper of all time. He joined the Reds for £65m, beating the record paid by Manchester City for his Brazilian teammate Ederson last summer, which amounted to £34.7m.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reassured Karius that he is still part of his plans for the upcoming season, even though Allison will be the number one goalkeeper at Anfield, when fit. 

As quoted by the Metro, he said: “He will play, of course. He is the number one for Brazil and then there is the fee. When Alisson is ready, he will be in our goal."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)