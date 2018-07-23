Liverpool Star Comes to the Aid of Teammate Loris Karius as Online Trolls Attack the Stopper

Liverpool star man Mohamed Salah has defended teammate Loris Karius via social media, as the forward expressed his support for the German.

Stay strong Karius, it has happened to the best of players. Ignore those who hate.@LorisKarius — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) July 23, 2018

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has found it difficult at late, firstly with two mistakes in the Champions League final which cost Liverpool the game, and amounted to a number of offensive posts towards the German online.

Secondly, with Liverpool making the signing of Alisson, Karius is likely to be left surplus to requirements at Anfield this summer.

Karius also made another mistake in a friendly against Borussia Dortmund last night, as he fumbled a tame shot straight to Jacob Bruun Larsen to tap home.

The stopper was given the number one role part way through last season with a string of good performances, which helped Liverpool achieve their first Champions League final since 2007.





Alisson, the Brazilian number one, joined Liverpool last Thursday in a stunning deal which saw the former Roma goalie become the most expensive keeper of all time. He joined the Reds for £65m, beating the record paid by Manchester City for his Brazilian teammate Ederson last summer, which amounted to £34.7m.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reassured Karius that he is still part of his plans for the upcoming season, even though Allison will be the number one goalkeeper at Anfield, when fit.

As quoted by the Metro, he said: “He will play, of course. He is the number one for Brazil and then there is the fee. When Alisson is ready, he will be in our goal."