Liverpool Teammate Consoles Loris Karius Following Another Poor Performance in Pre-Season

Liverpool superstar Sadio Mané showed a respectful sign of support to his teammate Loris Karius after yet another poor outing for the German shot stopper.

The Reds lost 3-1 to Borussia Dortmund in the International Champions Cup on Sunday, with Karius making a couple of shocking errors to help the Bundesliga side to victory in the Bank of America Stadium.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The German 'keeper started the game poorly, coming way out of his goal to scuff a clearance straight into the path of opposition striker Maximilian Philipp, who screwed his effort wide.

And Karius was at fault for Dortmund's third goal, parrying a routine save to the feet of Jacob Bruun Larsen, who finished high into the net from close range.

However, Mané, who played alongside the German last season as the Reds reached the Champions League final in May, displayed a respectful and professional sign of respect towards his teammate by putting his arm around Karius while the team were applauding the 55,000 attending fans after the match.

Unexpected conclusion to the game but no question the third goal is an error from Loris Karius; Sadio Mane has just put an arm around him to offer support as squad walk around the pitch 🔴 — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) July 22, 2018

It has been a horrific pre-season so far for Karius, who also made a blunder in Liverpool's 3-2 win over Tranmere Rovers two weeks ago.

The German dropped a Rovers free-kick which was fired straight at him, allowing Jonny Smith to score at Prenton Park to bring the League Two side back into the game.

And these latest blunders round off a difficult few months for the German shot stopper, who was lambasted with personal criticism following his dismal performance in May's Champions League Final against Real Madrid.

VI-Images/GettyImages

The goalkeeper was at fault for two out of Madrid's three goals as Los Blancos went on to lift a fourth consecutive European Cup at the expense of Jurgen Klopp's side, who were in the final of Europe's elite club competition for the first time in eleven years.

Liverpool have addressed their goalkeeping situation this summer by signing Roma's Brazilian shot stopper Alisson for a £65m fee - an all-time record transfer sum for a goalkeeper.