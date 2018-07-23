Man Utd End Interest in Alex Sandro as Red Devils Draw Up 3-Man Centre Back Shortlist

Manchester United will prioritise signing a new centre back this summer and the club are prepared to put their pursuit of Juventus defender Alex Sandro on hold in order to complete a move for one of their top targets, according to reports.

United, along with a host of other clubs from across Europe, have had their sights on Sandro for a number of years. The 27-year-old has been under the microscope for scouts across the continent since arriving at Porto back in 2011.

GIOVANNI ISOLINO/GettyImages

But manager José Mourinho will halt his interest in the Brazil international in order to complete a deal for a new centre back ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, after failing to reach Juventus' asking price of £50m.

The Portuguese boss has already drawn up a three-man shortlist which consists of AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci, Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld and England international Harry Maguire, according to the Daily Mail.

However, it is added that one player - likely Marcus Rojo - will have to leave the club before any deals can be made this summer.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Reports elsewhere in the media appear to hint that Leicester City star Maguire is the Manchester United's main defensive target.





Both the Times and the Telegraph lead with Maguire being United's top priority this summer, with the former suggesting it could take in excess of £50m to lure the 25-year-old away from the King Power Stadium.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Maguire has gone on to make 70 appearances in the Premier League since he first arrived atHull City in 2014. When the Tigers were relegated last year the defender joined Leicester City, where the 25-year-old has gone on to be a standout performer for the Foxes and with England at the World Cup.