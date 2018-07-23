Napoli President Confirms Interest in 'Versatile' Man Utd Defender Matteo Darmian

July 23, 2018

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed the club are considering a move for Manchester United right back Matteo Darmian, who is expected to leave the Red Devils this summer after a frustrating 2017/18 season.

Darmian played just 17 games in all competitions under Jose Mourinho, with the United boss preferring Antonio Valencia in the right back position. Worst still for Darmian, the Red Devils signed Portuguese full back Diogo Dalot to strengthen the position even further.

With just a year on his contract, Darmian is willing to leave United in order to play more first-team football, and Napoli are reportedly an option for the defender.


These reports come directly from Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis. He lauded Darmian during an appearance on Radio Kiss Kiss, as quoted by the Sun, stating that he is considering bringing the Italy international to the Stadio San Paolo.

De Laurentiis said: ''There are five or six names on the list. We are monitoring Arias like Darmian, who can play on both flanks. Everyone would like to sign Darmian because of his versatility.''

Darmian was heavily linked to a move to Napoli back in January, but nothing materialised. Italian giants Juventus also have Darmian on their radar, with reports even suggesting the Italian club have already discussed terms with Darmian's agent.

United and Darmian are currently in the USA on a pre-season tour. Their first match of the Premier League is against Leicester City, and it remains to be seen whether Darmian will still be part of the United squad by then.

