Napoli President Confirms Interest in 'Versatile' Man Utd Defender Matteo Darmian

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed the club are considering a move for Manchester United right back Matteo Darmian, who is expected to leave the Red Devils this summer after a frustrating 2017/18 season.

Darmian played just 17 games in all competitions under Jose Mourinho, with the United boss preferring Antonio Valencia in the right back position. Worst still for Darmian, the Red Devils signed Portuguese full back Diogo Dalot to strengthen the position even further.



Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

With just a year on his contract, Darmian is willing to leave United in order to play more first-team football, and Napoli are reportedly an option for the defender.





These reports come directly from Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis. He lauded Darmian during an appearance on Radio Kiss Kiss, as quoted by the Sun, stating that he is considering bringing the Italy international to the Stadio San Paolo.

"Everybody would like to sign Darmian because of his versatility."



Napoli president confirms interest in Manchester United defender: https://t.co/7uEqGRPX04 pic.twitter.com/n9CiBM7klD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 22, 2018

De Laurentiis said: ''There are five or six names on the list. We are monitoring Arias like Darmian, who can play on both flanks. Everyone would like to sign Darmian because of his versatility.''

Darmian was heavily linked to a move to Napoli back in January, but nothing materialised. Italian giants Juventus also have Darmian on their radar, with reports even suggesting the Italian club have already discussed terms with Darmian's agent.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages