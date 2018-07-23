Newcastle Reportedly On the Hunt for In-Demand But Out-of-Favour Arsenal Striker

Newcastle United are reportedly set to join the race for the services of Arsenal's out-of-favour striker Danny Welbeck, with a move for the England forward being touted before the end of the transfer window.

The Daily Express state that Magpies boss Rafa Benitez is keen on bringing in the 27-year-old, after Welbeck's place in the Gunners' pecking order appears to have fallen further after Unai Emery took over the reins in north London following the departure of Arsene Wenger this summer.

With just a year to run on his existing deal at the Emirates Stadium and having to compete with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the striking department, it appears Welbeck could be set to make the next step in his career after initially making the switch north from Manchester United in 2014.

For Newcastle, with just Ayoze Perez and Dwight Gayle as consistent performers on Tyneside in the final third - with striker Aleksandar Mitrovic expected to complete his permament move to Fulham in the coming days - a move for Welbeck makes sense amidst the club's ongoing takeover issues with owner Mike Ashley.

However, they are not alone in their interest in the man who was part of the Three Lions' squad that made the World Cup semi-finals in Russia this summer and still has an eye for goal for both club and country.

Welbeck would surely slot in with aplomb in the Magpies' attack, and would have no problems in acclimatising back to life in the north of England, with fans of the Gallowgate keen to have a new number nine to step into the shoes of former club legends such as Alan Shearer and Andy Cole.