Spain Legend Backs Liverpool Goalkeeper Who Sent Message to Critics After Pre-Season Error

July 23, 2018

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas has told critics of Liverpool's Loris Karius to lay off with their abuse after the German shot-stopper fumbled another shot during the club's pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund.


The Reds took the lead through Virgil van Dijk at the Bank of America Stadium on Sunday before Christian Pulisic netted twice to put the Bundesliga side in front. The USMNT international then had a tame effort fumbled by Karius in the last minute of the game to allow Jacob Bruun Larsen to get on the scoresheet.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has been under the spotlight following two high-profile mistakes during the Champions League final, with another error against Tranmere earlier this summer prompting even more abuse to be hurled in his direction.


After yet another mistake, albeit far from the same level as his previous three errors this year, Casillas came to Karius' defence on social media. The FC Porto goalkeeper sternly told supporters to "leave the kid alone" after his error in the International Champions Cup.

“Will this attack [on Loris Karius] ever end? I’m talking about him like so many other goalkeepers," Casillas wrote on Twitter, tagging the Liverpool goalkeeper in the post. "There are many more serious problems in the world. F**k!


"Leave the kid alone! He’s also a person. As we all are!"

Karius also responded to his critics after his performance against Borussia Dortmund in pre-season, claiming on Instagram that he feels sorry for supporters who have been attacking him throughout the summer.

Karius battled his way into the Liverpool first team last season after starting behind Simon Mignolet in the club's pecking order. However, the former Mainz star could drop out of the squad altogether following the world record arrival of Brazil international Alisson Becker.

