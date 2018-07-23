VIDEO: Man City to Launch Amazon Prime Series Next Month Following Premier League Title Capture

Premier League champions Manchester City are set to launch a new Amazon Prime series after their sensational, groundbreaking campaign under Pep Guardiola in the 2017/18 season.

The Sky Blues completed their title capture in remarkable fashion, winning 32 matches and amassing a record 100 points with 106 goals scored and only 27 conceded.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Guardiola took over as boss following Manuel Pellegrini's departure in 2016 but his first season in charge wasn't successful, with Antonio Conte and Chelsea storming to the top flight's summit.

However, following some impressive transfer business and the imposing of his ideology on the squad, the Spaniard was able to oversee a virtually unchallenged run to the title last season.

City are now looking forward to letting fans in on never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage from their scintillating and immensely successful campaign.

They're all set to release a series detailing both the challenges and celebrations, as well as provide direct access to Guardiola's coaching, dressing room speeches, and, of course, the Spaniard laying into his stars.

The documentary, titled 'All or Nothing', will be launched on Amazon Prime on August 17 (sorry Netflix users), and they have provided a neat trailer in the meantime.