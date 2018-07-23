West Ham Keen to Continue Summer Spending Spree After Scouts Eye Up Brazilian Midfielder

By 90Min
July 23, 2018

Lille's Thiago Mendes has emerged as a potential transfer target for West Ham after impressing visiting scouts in a pre-season friendly against Everton.

The 26-year-old midfielder was watched earlier this week as the Hammers look to continue strengthening their squad, despite already spending close to £100m on new acquisitions this summer.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

French publication L'Equipe report that Manuel Pellegrini's side could find themselves in prime position to snap him up, though they will face stiff competition from Lazio and Wolfsburg for a player valued around the £15m mark.

The Hammers will need to act quickly if they want to get their man though, with both aforementioned clubs believed to have already submitted offers for the defensive midfielder.

Should he make the move to the London Stadium, Mendes would provide stiff competition for new signing Jack Wilshere, as well as more established Hammers stars such as Mark Noble, Cheikhou Kouyate and Pedro Obiang.

DENIS CHARLET/GettyImages

Mendes has spent the majority of his career playing in his native Brazil, representing Goias and Sao Paulo before moving to Ligue 1 with Lille last year. He has been in and out of the side since his arrival though, scoring three times in 17 appearances.

Any deal is likely to signal the end of West Ham's transfer business this summer, with the club having spent a record fee of around €40m to sign Lazio star Felipe Anderson last week.

Instead, new manager Manuel Pellegrini and director of football Mario Husillos are likely to turn their attentions to keeping hold of star asset Marko Arnautovic, who continues to be linked with a move away from the club after an impressive second half to last season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)