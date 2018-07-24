Chelsea Reportedly 'Close' to Signing AC Milan Goalkeeper Despite Star's Initial Public Denial

Chelsea are apparently 'close' to completing the signing of AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina for £9m. That is despite the former Liverpool stopper only just joining the Rossoneri after leaving Napoli as a free agent earlier in the summer.

Reina's official unveiling as a Milan player came over the weekend after reporting for duty following his involvement in Spain's World Cup squad, yet a report from The Sun claims he could very quickly be packing his bags and heading to a new-look Chelsea.

Pepe Reina arrives at Milanello just in time to join the #DevilsInUSA! 🇺🇸@PReina25 per la prima volta a Milanello, pronto a volare con noi negli Stati Uniti! 🙌🏻

¡Bienvenido al equipo, Pepe! 🔴⚫#weareacmilan pic.twitter.com/SPozJoe76b — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 22, 2018

Reina worked under Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri at Napoli and the report alleges that the Premier League side have made a £9m offer for his services. It is said that the 35-year-old would be keen to reunite with Sarri and would even join Chelsea's coaching staff when he retires as part of any deal.

What's more, there is a chance that Reina could be the number one stopper should he join Chelsea. Thibaut Courtois is heavily tipped to join Real Madrid, whilst Reina would serve as understudy to teen sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma if he stays at San Siro.

As far as Milan would be concerned, it is certainly an easy way to make a quick £9m profit.

Kevork Djansezian/GettyImages

While a surprise, this type of deal is not unheard of. Manchester City bought centre-back Martin Demichelis from Atletico Madrid for £4m in the summer of 2013 just a few short weeks after he joined Los Rojiblancos on a free transfer from Malaga.

Reina himself had already tried to dampen the speculation after murmurings in Italy first began.

"Me going to Sarri? They are just rumours," he is quoted as saying. "I have only just arrived. I want to enjoy these days with the boys and integrate with the group as quickly as possible."

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

But the latest story has emerged since he made those comments.