Chelsea Reportedly 'Close' to Signing AC Milan Goalkeeper Despite Star's Initial Public Denial

By 90Min
July 24, 2018

Chelsea are apparently 'close' to completing the signing of AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina for £9m. That is despite the former Liverpool stopper only just joining the Rossoneri after leaving Napoli as a free agent earlier in the summer.

Reina's official unveiling as a Milan player came over the weekend after reporting for duty following his involvement in Spain's World Cup squad, yet a report from The Sun claims he could very quickly be packing his bags and heading to a new-look Chelsea.

Reina worked under Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri at Napoli and the report alleges that the Premier League side have made a £9m offer for his services. It is said that the 35-year-old would be keen to reunite with Sarri and would even join Chelsea's coaching staff when he retires as part of any deal.

What's more, there is a chance that Reina could be the number one stopper should he join Chelsea. Thibaut Courtois is heavily tipped to join Real Madrid, whilst Reina would serve as understudy to teen sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma if he stays at San Siro.

As far as Milan would be concerned, it is certainly an easy way to make a quick £9m profit.

Kevork Djansezian/GettyImages

While a surprise, this type of deal is not unheard of. Manchester City bought centre-back Martin Demichelis from Atletico Madrid for £4m in the summer of 2013 just a few short weeks after he joined Los Rojiblancos on a free transfer from Malaga.

Reina himself had already tried to dampen the speculation after murmurings in Italy first began.

"Me going to Sarri? They are just rumours," he is quoted as saying. "I have only just arrived. I want to enjoy these days with the boys and integrate with the group as quickly as possible."

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

But the latest story has emerged since he made those comments.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)