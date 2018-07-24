'He's Got Everything': Daniel Sturridge Reveals How Impressed He's Been by New Signing

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has claimed that new teammate Naby Keita is “something different.”

In an interview with the Liverpool website, the English forward - who spent the second stage of last season on loan at relegated West Bromwich Albion - claimed he was shocked at how good Keita has been during preseason.

Sturridge stated: “I love that guy. I’m surprised how good he is actually, if I’m honest. I knew he was good but I don’t watch German football too often.

“I haven’t seen a midfielder like him for a while, he is something different. It’s crazy. The things he can do with the ball – he can defend, he can pass, he can dribble, he is fast, he is strong. He has got everything. I’m excited to see what he does in the Premier League and the Champions League.

“I sit next to him in the changing room and we have a lot of banter; my French is terrible but I try my best. His English is OK. We share some good times and have a lot of laughs together. I like him a lot, he’s a good guy.

The Guinea international midfielder signed for Liverpool this summer for a reported fee of £52.7m, from Bundesliga outlet RB Leipzig.

The 23-year-old made 29 appearances for the German league side in all competitions last season, scoring six times and contributing with five assists from midfield.

There will certainly be competition for places in the Liverpool midfielder this coming season, with new signing Fabinho, and the likes of Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Georginio Wijnaldum all vying for places, with possible additions still to come during the transfer window.

Liverpool, with the acquisition of a new goalkeeper in Allison, will go into next season hoping they can break the curse and win their first top division title in three decades.