Lazio Poised to Make Move for Out-of-Favour Arsenal Striker as Gunners Eye Permanent Sale

Arsenal striker Lucas Perez remains a transfer target for Serie A side Lazio, as they look to secure cover for goal machine Ciro Immobile.

I Biancocelesti are confident of securing a deal for Perez, with Gazzetta dello Sport (via Lazio Press) reporting that a deal could be struck for around €6m.

The 29-year-old has rejoined the Arsenal squad this summer for pre-season training after an unsuccessful spell on loan with Deportivo last season.

Dépor were relegated from La Liga after a miserable campaign, with Perez's eight goals and six assists not enough to prevent his boyhood side dropping into the second tier of Spanish football.

He is likely to be moved on a permanent basis now should Lazio's interest come to fruition. Perez faces fierce competition for a first team place at the Gunners, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Danny Welbeck among the striking options at new manager Unai Emery's disposal.

One notable inclusion in the squad: Lucas Perez — James Benge (@jamesbenge) July 20, 2018

His inclusion in Arsenal's two pre-season International Champions Cup games in Singapore are likely to be more of an effort to get Perez match fit before a potential sale, with the Spaniard unlikely to break back into the first-team picture.

A move to Serie A with Lazio could help rejuvenate his career, with Perez hoping to recapture the form that persuaded then Gunners manager Arsene Wenger splash £17m on his services.

He is believed to be Lazio's preferred transfer target, though they have also been linked with a move for 21-year-old Club Brugge starlet Wesley in recent weeks.

Arsenal in the meantime will resume their preparations for the new Premier League season with, ironically, a pre-season game against Lazio in Stockholm on August 4.