Leicester Eye Move for Out-of-Favour £20m Liverpool Star Ahead of 2018/19 Premier League Campaign

Out-of-favour Liverpool striker Danny Ings could be finally set to leave the Reds this summer, with Leicester City reportedly eyeing a move for the English forward.

The former Burnley man is valued at £20m by the hierarchy at Anfield and is reportedly attracting interest from the Foxes, Southampton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United.

Klopp has been busy this transfer window with the acquisitions of Alisson from Roma for £65m and Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke for £13.23m. Due to these arrivals, Klopp is now reportedly looking to sell a number of players, with Ings and £27m rated Divock Origi expected leave for pastures new.



Danny Ings, Marko Grujic, Sheyi Ojo, Lazar Markovic, Simon Mignolet and Pedro Chirivella are also expected to move on during the current window. #LFC will demand £20m for Ings. (Echo) — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) July 23, 2018

According to the Leicester Mercury, the German would prefer to keep Ings at the club, but is prepared to allow him to leave in search of regular first team football.

“In the end, it makes no sense to have 35 players in the squad because developing players means they have to feel needed; they need to see ‘in this or this situation, I can play in the team’ and all that stuff," Klopp told the Reds website.

“I am pretty sure a few things will happen, but exactly what, time will show."

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

The 26-year-old has struggled with two knee injuries during his spell at Liverpool; with his most recent injury limiting the England International to a measly 14 appearances last season.

The Foxes are no stranger to the striker, lodging a £7.5m bid for him back in 2015 prior to his move to Anfield. Former boss Nigel Pearson was in charge the last time Leicester attempted to acquire the striker, in a time when they were struggling near the bottom of the Premier League.

After their bid for Ings was turned down by Burnley, he moved to Anfield in the summer of 2015, but since his move the Hampshire man has appeared a total of just 25 times, scoring on four occasions.