Liverpool Fans React to Out of Favour Duo's Inclusion in Potential £100m Overhaul

Liverpool look poised to balance the books with a mass clear out of players in this summer’s transfer window.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Jurgen Klopp believes his side could gain over £100m with the sale of seven players, with Divock Origi and Danny Ings amongst those on the chopping block, which caused an interesting response from the Reds fans.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to sell Origi, who spent last season on loan at Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, for a reported fee of around £27m, while Ings, who started just three games in all completions for Liverpool last season, is available for £20m.

Lazar Markovic, Simon Mignolet, Marko Grujic, Sheyi Ojo, and Pedro Chirivella are the other players who could depart Anfield before the transfer window shuts.

Not been impressed by anything I've seen from Origi in pre-season so far, unfortunately. Doesn't appear to have developed much at all over the past few years. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) July 22, 2018

Liverpool have spent over £150m on new arrivals this summer, with the likes of Alisson, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri joining the ranks, plus the £75m arrival of Virgil van Dijk in January, and are in desperate need of a clear out.

The Reds will reportedly request £20m for Grujic, £15m for Ojo, who spent last season on loan at Fulham, while Markovic and Mignolet, who has been linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona are also expected to depart from the club this summer.

The Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to show their reaction to the news.