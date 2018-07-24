Liverpool Fans React to Out of Favour Duo's Inclusion in Potential £100m Overhaul

By 90Min
July 24, 2018

Liverpool look poised to balance the books with a mass clear out of players in this summer’s transfer window.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Jurgen Klopp believes his side could gain over £100m with the sale of seven players, with Divock Origi and Danny Ings amongst those on the chopping block, which caused an interesting response from the Reds fans. 

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp is looking to sell Origi, who spent last season on loan at Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, for a reported fee of around £27m, while Ings, who started just three games in all completions for Liverpool last season, is available for £20m.

Lazar Markovic, Simon Mignolet, Marko Grujic, Sheyi Ojo, and Pedro Chirivella are the other players who could depart Anfield before the transfer window shuts.

Liverpool have spent over £150m on new arrivals this summer, with the likes of Alisson, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri joining the ranks, plus the £75m arrival of Virgil van Dijk in January, and are in desperate need of a clear out.

The Reds will reportedly request £20m for Grujic, £15m for Ojo, who spent last season on loan at Fulham, while Markovic and Mignolet, who has been linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona are also expected to depart from the club this summer.

The Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to show their reaction to the news. 

