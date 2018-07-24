Manuel Pellegrini Reportedly Impressed By West Ham Winger During Pre-Season Training This Summer

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has reportedly been impressed by Robert Snodgrass in training this summer.

Snodgrass signed for the Hammers in January 2017 but failed to break into the first team on a regular basis and fell out of favour with Slaven Bilic. The 31-year-old was subsequently sent out on loan to Aston Villa at the start of last season in order to gain some first team minutes and he performed admirably, scoring eight goals and notching 13 assists.

There were a number of rumours suggesting that Villa were looking to make an offer to sign Snodgrass permanently, but their current financial situation has meant that they are now unlikely to pursue the winger any further.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Now, according to a report from Football.London, newly appointed West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has been impressed by Snodgrass during training, suggesting that he will be keen to hold on to to him for the time being.

Pellegrini has also provided Snodgrass with plenty of game time so far this summer, with the Scotsman featuring in both of West Ham's first two pre-season friendlies and even allowing him to complete 90 minutes against Preston North End.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Given the fact that the Hammers recently signed Felipe Anderson from Lazio, it is highly unlikely that Snodgrass will be an automatic starter come the start of the season in August.

However, West Ham have struggled with strength in depth in previous seasons, meaning Snodgrass could prove to be a crucial part of the side if they are to push back into the top half of the Premier League table.