A New Dawn: Why West Ham's Transfer Bonanza Suggests Bright Future Lay Ahead Under Manuel Pellegrini

It's been a summer of unprecedented spending down in the east end of London, with West Ham finally flexing their financial muscles.

Some may argue it's been a long time coming, with the club's owners often accused of talking the talk before miserably failing to walk the walk. It's a fair point. Years and years of ambitious (and at times, completely trivial) statements have indicated West Ham have a burning desire to establish themselves at the top table of English football.

Reality has unfortunately steered the club in a somewhat different direction, but that looks to have finally changed. And it could all be down to the arrival of one man at the London Stadium.

You guessed it, Manuel Pellegrini.

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

The Chilean is a proven winner, having won the Premier League crown with Manchester City in 2013/14, his first season in English football. He brings an aura and calmness with him to a hot seat that has perhaps become somewhat of a poisoned challis in recent years.

A string of managers have come and gone, with recent appointments Sam Allardyce and David Moyes proving to be polarising figures among fans. Not with this appointment though. Pellegrini has an insatiable thirst to play free-flowing, attacking football - a style that the West Ham faithful have been longing to see for a number of years. Myself included.

Slaven Bilic instilled an exciting style of football in his first season with the club, though much of the Hammers success must be credited to the inspirational brilliance of Dimitri Payet. Like him or not, it must be acknowledged that the French maestro brought a new wave of belief not seen or felt at the club in decades.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

When Payet left, things went south. And rapidly. The decline has been difficult to watch, with the ill fated move to the London Stadium among many unwarranted distractions from the on-field action. Memories of fan protests, both on and off the pitch, may finally be put to one side though with the arrival of Pellegrini.

The good news is that he's not come alone. It's an exciting feeling to be a West Ham fan once more, with Pellegrini, and new director of football Mario Husillos, having overseen perhaps the most successful transfer windows in the club's history.

Seven new arrivals have seen the Hammers splash the cash, in a move that suggests Pellegrini's pedigree has persuaded owners David's Sullivan and Gold that he is the one. It was unthinkable just three months ago that this could happen.

2.03 - Manuel Pellegrini is one of only seven managers to have taken charge of 50+ Premier League matches and to have secured at least two points per game on average (2.03). Hammer. #WelcomePellegrini pic.twitter.com/XnqSWD01el — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 22, 2018

But happened it has. A new wave of excitement and optimism is sweeping the club and Pellegrini is front and centre of it all. His reputation alone has most likely attracted the likes of former Lazio and Borussia Dortmund stars Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko to the club - it's hard to imagine that previous incumbent Moyes, as successful as he has previously been in his career with Everton, could tempt players of their calibre to the London Stadium.





Now it's about putting the pieces together to form a well oiled machine on the pitch. That will prove easier said than done, but you get the feeling that Pellegrini is the perfect manager to do just that.





Last season's star turn Marko Arnautovic will surely be one to watch under the guidance of Pellegrini, while focus will no doubt shine brightly on the trials and tribulations of former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

The once heralded golden boy of future England generations will have a huge point to prove after joining the club on a free transfer, but who better than the unflappable Pellegrini to bring the best out of him?





He is used to high expectations and a pressure cooker environment, having experienced life as manager of Real Madrid, as well as money bags City. So this challenge, although not for the title, should be one that excites and invigorates Pellegrini - I for one, along with thousands of others, can't wait to see how the season unfolds.