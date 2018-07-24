Newcastle Close to Making Fourth Signing of the Summer as Mexico International Looks Set to Join

Newcastle United look set to make their fourth signing of the summer, with Mexico defender Diego Reyes adding to the defensive options at St. James' Park with a move reportedly imminent.

According to CalcioMercato, Rafa Benitez is set to swoop for the free agent, after numerous clubs have looked to land the defender since his contract at Porto expired this summer.

Newcastle are interested in signing Mexican international Diego Reyes. The centre back is a free agent after his contract came to an end at Porto. Fenerbahce have made an offer for the 25-year-old. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) July 19, 2018

Their have been multiple teams interested in the Mexican international, with Serie A side Lazio interested, but Benitez will hope he can convince Reyes to join the Magpies as he is a free transfer that can add extra depth to the defence as well as providing the squad with a swathe of experience.

Reyes, 25, moved to Porto in the summer of 2013 for £6m from Espanyol. The defender made 49 appearances for Porto's first team, scoring three goals.

Reyes was due to be part of Mexico's World Cup team in Russia, before having to be removed shortly after the squad was announced as he was unable to recover from a long term injury.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

This week, the Express reported that Premier league sides West Ham, Brighton and Watford were all vying for the defender's signature, who is reportedly set to make a decision on where he will play his football by the end of the week.

Reyes would be Benitez' fourth signing of the summer, as the Spanish coach has already landed the permanent signings of Ki Sung-Yueng and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, in addition to the season-long loan deal for Chelsea winger Kenedy.

The state of #nufc's current squad:



5 (FIVE) goalkeepers

3 full-backs

3 centre-backs

5 centre-mids

5 wingers

1 attacking midfielder

4 strikers (2 expected to leave) — NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) July 23, 2018

However, Newcastle fans have been pleading with the club's hierarchy to make more funds available to Benitez to further improve the squad.