'Send Him to Scotland': Liverpool Fans Choose Goalkeeper's Next Team After Disastrous Pre-Season

By 90Min
July 24, 2018

Some cried but most laughed when Liverpool's Loris Karius made two horrendous errors during the Reds' Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid.


Since then, things have got even worse for poor Karius, having made a series of howlers in pre-season games against Tranmere and Borussia Dortmund. The 25-year-old German has most likely lost his place as Liverpool's number one, replaced by £67m man Alisson. 

Grant Halverson/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

With a season spent on the Anfield bench beckoning, Karius has become more and more unhappy. According to the Daily Telegraph, Karius feels let down by manager Jurgen Klopp, believing that he would have the chance to prove himself in the new season. Klopp has openly backed Karius, but these now appear to be hollow words given the signing of Alisson.

Karius therefore desires a move away from Anfield and wishes to kick start his career elsewhere.


Fortunately for him, Liverpool fans have decided his next destination, where they believe Karius can thrive. It's Rangers, now managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Ultimately, it should be remembered that Karius and Gerrard never actually played in the same team together, with Karius arriving at Liverpool a year after Gerrard retired. 

That said, the pair probably do know each other given the fact Gerrard had been working with the Liverpool academy up until his appointment to the Glasgow club.

Karius is yet to hint where his favoured destination would be, but the safe money would be on a return to his native Germany.

