'Send Him to Scotland': Liverpool Fans Choose Goalkeeper's Next Team After Disastrous Pre-Season

Some cried but most laughed when Liverpool's Loris Karius made two horrendous errors during the Reds' Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid.





Since then, things have got even worse for poor Karius, having made a series of howlers in pre-season games against Tranmere and Borussia Dortmund . The 25-year-old German has most likely lost his place as Liverpool's number one, replaced by £67m man Alisson.

Grant Halverson/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

With a season spent on the Anfield bench beckoning, Karius has become more and more unhappy. According to the Daily Telegraph , Karius feels let down by manager Jurgen Klopp, believing that he would have the chance to prove himself in the new season. Klopp has openly backed Karius, but these now appear to be hollow words given the signing of Alisson.

Karius therefore desires a move away from Anfield and wishes to kick start his career elsewhere.





Fortunately for him, Liverpool fans have decided his next destination, where they believe Karius can thrive. It's Rangers, now managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

pointless playin karius lads shot send him to rangers on loan get him out the firing line — STE-A (@ste20877) July 23, 2018

Anyone else thinking Karius should go out on a loan joining Rangers? I mean it would be good for him playing week in and out at a lower level while he still would be a massive loan move for Rangers — Magnus Sund (@MagnuSund) July 22, 2018

Send karius up to rangers to stevie G — Christian Cullen (@ChristyCLFC) July 18, 2018

Just cos stevie knowing him might get something out of him Sam unless Utd want him 👍 — STE-A (@ste20877) July 23, 2018

Might be the best outcome for all. He needs to go somewhere to rebuild his confidence and career, whether is it a loan or perm move — HK Lim (@osprey23) July 23, 2018

Send him to Germany it will be good no pressure just never going to work here now — ❏.Lois.❏.ツ (@Lois_1975) July 23, 2018

Well goodbye then. You will forever be missed..... by our opponents 🙄 — Erik Anderberg (@ErikAnderberg1) July 23, 2018

The best solution. He is not strong enough mentally and emotionally to recover from what happened. — Rumpel (@StiltskinMan) July 23, 2018

Ultimately, it should be remembered that Karius and Gerrard never actually played in the same team together, with Karius arriving at Liverpool a year after Gerrard retired.

That said, the pair probably do know each other given the fact Gerrard had been working with the Liverpool academy up until his appointment to the Glasgow club.

Karius is yet to hint where his favoured destination would be, but the safe money would be on a return to his native Germany.

