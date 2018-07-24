Spurs Defender Juan Foyth to Miss the Start of the Season After Suffering Thigh Injury

Spurs defender Juan Foyth will miss the start of the season after suffering a thigh muscle injury during a pre-season friendly with Brentford on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Argentinian, who joined the Londoners for a reported £8m last summer, wasn't expected to be a starter at the beginning of the campaign anyway, yet there are hopes of him stepping up if Spurs sell Toby Alderweireld this summer.

📰 Juan Foyth suffered a thigh muscle injury during Saturday’s friendly against Brentford.



As a result, he will miss the start of the season as he undergoes his rehabilitation at Hotspur Way. pic.twitter.com/AkGxJ6j71R — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 24, 2018

"Juan Foyth suffered a thigh muscle injury during Saturday’s friendly against Brentford," the club announced on Twitter.





"As a result, he will miss the start of the season as he undergoes his rehabilitation at Hotspur Way."

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Mauricio Pochettino's side will face Italian side AS Roma in another pre-season fixture on Wednesday and will then play Barcelona on Saturday.

They will round off pre-season affairs with a final match against AC Milan on Tuesday before heading into preparations for their first match of the Premier League campaign, which will be against Newcastle.