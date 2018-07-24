Spurs Defender Juan Foyth to Miss the Start of the Season After Suffering Thigh Injury

By 90Min
July 24, 2018

Spurs defender Juan Foyth will miss the start of the season after suffering a thigh muscle injury during a pre-season friendly with Brentford on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Argentinian, who joined the Londoners for a reported £8m last summer, wasn't expected to be a starter at the beginning of the campaign anyway, yet there are hopes of him stepping up if Spurs sell Toby Alderweireld this summer.

"Juan Foyth suffered a thigh muscle injury during Saturday’s friendly against Brentford," the club announced on Twitter.


"As a result, he will miss the start of the season as he undergoes his rehabilitation at Hotspur Way."

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Mauricio Pochettino's side will face Italian side AS Roma in another pre-season fixture on Wednesday and will then play Barcelona on Saturday.

They will round off pre-season affairs with a final match against AC Milan on Tuesday before heading into preparations for their first match of the Premier League campaign, which will be against Newcastle.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)