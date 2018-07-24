Thierry Henry 'Verbally Agrees' to Take Over at Aston Villa as Owners Consider Replacing Steve Bruce

By 90Min
July 24, 2018

Thierry Henry has "verbally agreed" terms to succeed Steve Bruce as Aston Villa's new manager, according to the Daily Star.

The new shareholders at Villa Park, Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, have expressed doubts that current boss Bruce is the right man to take them back to the Premier League - and are said to have approached Henry over replacing him in the last few days.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Henry - currently the assistant manager to Roberto Martinez with the Belgian national team - has set his sights on a full-time managerial position since the end of the World Cup and has decided to leave his punditry duties with Sky in a bid to pursue a new job.

Arsenal legend Henry was lauded as one of the key factors for Belgium's World Cup success as they achieved their best result in history, beating England in the third placed playoff round.

It appears that the Villans have drawn inspiration from another Midlands club in the Championship, Derby County, who have appointed green Frank Lampard as their new manager.

Despite sources claiming that Henry has "verbally agreed" to be Villa's new boss, there are still a few steps to go before the deal is done - sacking Bruce being one of them - while matters such as deciding the transfer budget will also be important.

The two new shareholders have their gazes set on returning Villa to Premier League glory, giving the fans good reason to dream big as they said in a recent statement: “We believe that together we can bring business and sports experience that will help strengthen the club to ensure that Aston Villa can return to its rightful place in the upper echelons of English football.”


Sawiris has a reported net worth of £5.2bn and American tycoon Edens is the co-owner of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks. The pair have each purchased a 27.5% share in Villa from Chinese businessman Tony Xia, giving them a controlling stake in the club. 

They believe that a quick return to the Premier League can increase the club's value five-fold, and bringing in Henry to lead the squad can be the first step.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)